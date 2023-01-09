Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1,501.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,823 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 217.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 540,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,509,000 after purchasing an additional 370,382 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 218.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $134.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

