Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Pentair by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,152,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 380,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

PNR opened at $46.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

