Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 632.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 595.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $189,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,432,766 shares of company stock valued at $59,211,878. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

