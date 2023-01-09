Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.27.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $87.46 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

