Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,198 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 726,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $87.46 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.