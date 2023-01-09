Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,911,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,534,000 after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 167.7% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,083,000 after buying an additional 26,087 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $153.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

