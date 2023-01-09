Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,629 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $37,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QGEN opened at $50.00 on Monday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

