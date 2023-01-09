Raymond James & Associates Has $16 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $158.90 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71.

