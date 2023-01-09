Raymond James & Associates Has $17.53 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.6 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,389 shares of company stock worth $1,250,898 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

