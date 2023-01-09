Raymond James & Associates Has $18.19 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $18,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE AME opened at $143.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $145.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

