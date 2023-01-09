Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $211.67 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $314.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day moving average of $210.41.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.