Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 16,224 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $159.61 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $244.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.