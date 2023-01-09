Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

