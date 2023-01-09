Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Trimmed by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $110.18 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.57.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

