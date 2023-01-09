Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paychex (PAYX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX):

1/3/2023 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00.

12/27/2022 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $114.00.

12/23/2022 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $119.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2022 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2022 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2022 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $131.00 to $119.00.

12/22/2022 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $130.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.45 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

