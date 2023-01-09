Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

