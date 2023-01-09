Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) vs. First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Head to Head Survey

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.61 billion 3.17 $2.52 billion $2.00 11.20 First Merchants $555.96 million 4.57 $205.53 million $3.51 12.16

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Regions Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Merchants has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

72.9% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Regions Financial and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 7 7 0 2.50 First Merchants 0 0 1 1 3.50

Regions Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.94, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. First Merchants has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.62%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 28.34% 14.13% 1.32% First Merchants 31.42% 11.73% 1.33%

Summary

First Merchants beats Regions Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of March 01, 2022, it operated through a network of 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 109 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

