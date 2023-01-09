Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 0.6% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $128.36 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

