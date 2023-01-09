Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 14,293 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

DTE Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.44 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

