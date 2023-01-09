Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 165,647 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $33.34 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.