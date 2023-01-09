Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,730 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $116.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

