Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 44,534 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

Halliburton stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

