Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 6,387 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $929.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

