Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 59.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.77 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

