Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 492,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 372.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 62,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 49,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 3.6 %

SBAC stock opened at $291.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.04. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

