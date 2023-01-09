Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.33.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Acuity Brands Company Profile

NYSE:AYI opened at $169.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $219.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $172.16.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

