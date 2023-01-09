Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.59 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

