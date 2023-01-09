Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,356 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 726.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $441.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

