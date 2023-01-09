Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 31,183 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $982,517,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $150.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.36.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

