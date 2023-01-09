Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 54,752 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 629,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,752 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 48.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 648,173 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 185.6% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 338,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.