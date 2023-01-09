Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 73,341 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,341 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 3.7 %

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

