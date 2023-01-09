Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 88,298 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE WEC opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

