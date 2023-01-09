Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 116,963 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.5 %

JLL stock opened at $168.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $266.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.