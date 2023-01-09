Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155,462 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 3.8 %

TGT stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.