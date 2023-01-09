Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

NYSE HLT opened at $130.25 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

