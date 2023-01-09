Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 121.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

