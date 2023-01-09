Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.45 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 418,260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Masco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 48,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Up 3.2 %

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

