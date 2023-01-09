Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.64 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,435 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

NYSE NSC opened at $255.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.52. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

