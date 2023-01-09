Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,591 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,393,000 after purchasing an additional 416,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.