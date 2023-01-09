Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.06 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

