Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 243.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 645,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,755,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 147,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $753,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.