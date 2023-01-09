Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.39 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,440 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 879.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 926,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

