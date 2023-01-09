Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.79 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,721,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $233,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $137.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

