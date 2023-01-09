Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.89 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN stock opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $112.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

