Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.13 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 821,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 248.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

