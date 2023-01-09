Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $141.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

