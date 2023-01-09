Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,402.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,471.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,506.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

