Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,650 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Western Digital Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.