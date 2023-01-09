Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 214,758 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.