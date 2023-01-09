Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,882 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,263,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,036,000 after purchasing an additional 147,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

MOS opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

